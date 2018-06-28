Columbia College Volleyball Moves to Third in NAIA

Columbia -- In today's NAIA Top 25 volleyball ranking, the Cougars remained in the No. 3 position for the second week after sharing a No. 3 ranking in the preseason poll. Columbia is 7-1 on the season and 1-0 in league play after a victory over Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) University last night. The Cougars totaled 610 points.

The University of Texas at Brownsville remains on top with 653 points and a perfect 7-0 record. The Scorpions are followed closely by the Eagles of Concordia (Calif.) University who pulled in 632 points this week and are also undefeated at 12-0. Biola (Calif.) University is fourth followed by Lee (Tenn.) University at fifth.

Columbia's AMC foe Missouri Baptist University fell two spots this week and claims the No. 16 ranking with a 6-0 record.

The Cougars return to the court on Thursday, September 13th, as they travel to Parkville, Mo. for a 7 p.m. match-up with the Pirates of Park (Mo.) University.