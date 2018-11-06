Columbia College Volleyball Ranked 2nd in NAIA Poll



COLUMBIA- The Cougars are ranked No. 2 in this year's NAIA preseason volleyball top 25 poll.

The Columbia Cougar volleyball team returns six starters from a team that went 42-3 and finished as the 2010 NAIA National Championship Runner-Up.

The Cougars kick off the new season by hosting the Quality Inn Classic on September 2nd and 3rd.

Columbia finished 2nd in the 2010 final national poll. This year they received three first place votes.

Last season's National Champion Fresno Pacific (Calif.) University holds the top spot with 16 first place votes. Columbia has been ranked in the top 10 of every poll since September 12, 2007.

2010 NAIA National Player of the Year and First Team All-American, Paula Ferreira, returns for her junior campaign with Columbia as she will once again quarterback the offense. Senior outside hitter and fellow First Team All-American Vesna Trivunovic also returns.

The Cougars top newcomer is Aleah Hayes, a junior transfer from Texas Tech University, as she moves into the Libero role.

"With all but one starter back from last year's runner-up team we feel strong coming into the 2011 season," head coach Melinda Wrye-Washington said.

Wrye-Washington enters her 12th season at the helm and brings with her a 436-55 record at Columbia.