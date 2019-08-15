Columbia College volleyball ranked no. 2 in NAIA Preseason Coaches Poll

COLUMBIA -The NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Preseason Poll was released Wednesday afternoon, and the Columbia College Cougars will open the season ranked second in the nation.

The Cougars finished 42-5 last season and won the 2018 AMC tournament championship.

Columbia College made the NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championships but came up short against Park University in a five set championship match.

Columbia ranked first in the NAIA in total assists, kills and hitting percentage in 2018.

Two players will return from last season's roster, including NAIA Third Team All-American Kiersten Anderson.

The rest of the roster is comprised of 10 new players, including five freshman and five transfer students.

The volleyball team will open its season Tuesday, August 27th in Fulton against Westminster College at 7 p.m.