Columbia College Volleyball Remains Undefeated With Friday Wins

CLEVELAND, Tenn. -- The Columbia College volleyball team remains undefeated after the team on Friday beat Indiana Tech in straight sets and dropped sixth-ranked Lee University, a Tennessee school.

The Cougars, ranked No. 3 in the NAIA Top 25, improved to 6-0 on the season.

Columbia beat Indiana Tech 25-21, 25-13, 25-16. Trinity Ojo led the way with 13 kills, Brooke Simpson had 11 and Kahoriz Feliz and Carol Berger each contributed eight. Paula Ferreira chipped in 40 assists, and Sarah Schwentker had four aces.

Columbia had a closer match with the Lee University Flames, a team that opened the season tied for third with the Cougars in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Preseason Top 25. The Flames dropped to sixth in the first poll this season after three losses, but they made the Cougars work to win the first set, taking it to extra points. Lee won the second set 25-22, but the Cougars won the next two.

Feliz had 20 kills, Simpson had 14 and Berger had 10. Schwentker chipped in six of Columbia's ten aces. Ferreira dished out 52 assists, and Elena Berroteran led the match with 20 digs.

The Cougars play at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Lee University Showcase as they take on top-ranked Texas at Brownsville. Live statistics will be available through the NAIA.