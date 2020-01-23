Columbia College Volleyball Signs Sarah Schwenkter

COLUMBIA -- Columbia College head volleyball coach Melinda Wrye-Washington was pleased to announce on Friday the signing of Sarah Schwenkter to her 2012 squad. Sarah will join a team that finished last season in the final four at the National Championships.

An outside hitter, Sarah comes to Columbia as a sophomore after attending East Central College in Union, Missouri. for one season. The Marthasville, Missouri native was a second team all-conference and all-region recipient at East Central where she posted 385 kills, 438 digs, 60 aces and 56 blocks as a freshman. Sarah was also a member of Phi Theta Kappa and the Presidents Academic List at East Central.

Prior to her time at East Central, Schwenkter graduated from Washington High School in Washington, Missouri. She led her volleyball teams to back-to-back conference championships as a junior and senior, logging 201 kills, 72 blocks, 72 digs and 19 assists in 115 games played. Daughter of Rick and Judy, Sarah also pulled in all-conference, all-district and academic all-conference accolades at Washington.

"Sarah is a great athlete who is quick off of her feet with a very quick arm," stated Wrye-Washinton. "I look for Sarah to contribute right away; she has three seasons of eligibility remaining and picked up a valuable season of experience in an all-region campaign at East Central. Sarah is an intelligent player with solid fundamental skills and will challenge opponents with a tremendous serve."