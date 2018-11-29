Columbia College volleyball teams sweeps Vanguard in NAIA Tournament

By: Chance Sticklen, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

SIOUX CITY, IA - After dropping its first round match to Aquinas College (Mich.) in the opening round of the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Tournament, three sets to two, Columbia College looked for a second round win against Vanguard (Calif.).

The Cougars indeed got the job done, in fact sweeping Vanguard three sets to zero to set up a third round pool play match against Midland (Neb.) Thursday. Match time scheduled for 4 p.m.

For the Cougars, Caroline Clifford led the way with seven kills and also added in four digs. Kiersten Anderson also contributed to the Cougars offensive success with six kills and four digs.

With the win, Columbia College improved to 38-4 on the season.

