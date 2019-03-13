Columbia College women's basketball team climbs to number one

COLUMBIA - It has been 58 days since the Columbia College Cougars women’s basketball team has suffered a loss and on Tuesday, the NAIA office announced the Cougars are the new number one team in the country.

The Cougars have held the number two spot since Jan. 2.

To date, Columbia College has won 15 straight games and will look to add number 16 against Park University on Tuesday.

The Cougars have excelled on the court this season as they rank first in the NAIA in 3-point field goal percentage, third in 3-point field goals per made per game and fifth in field goal percentage.

Jordan Alford, who has been the star for the Cougars this season, leads the team in points (12.2) and assists (3), while Morgan Brandt leads the team in rebounds (8.2).