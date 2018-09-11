Columbia College Women's Soccer Breaks Winning Streak to Baker

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia College women's soccer team was unable to keep their winning streak going Tuesday as they fell to visiting Baker University 3-1. The Cougars move to 9-8-0 on the season and see their six game win streak come to an end. The Wildcats, ranked No. 22 in the NAIA Top 25 poll, improve to 10-4-1 with the win.

Baker's goal from 35-yards out in the 28th minute put the Wildcats on the board. After the goal the scoring fell quite till midway through the second half. Columbia's Amanda Caldwell took a pass from Rylee Bruhn in the 62nd minute and was able to find the back of the net to knot up the score. However, Baker turned up the offensive pressure and connected in the 76th minute and the 85th minute to give the Wildcats the victory.

Amber Petty took the loss in goal for Columbia posting five saves. The teams were evenly matched, each logging eight shots on-goal.

Tuesday's match was also the PINK OUT match for Columbia as they raised money for Cancer Research. Through ticket, t-shirt and pumpkin sales plus general donations, the Cougars raised $700, making their two-day total, combined with Monday's volleyball match, over $1,700. The money will go directly to the Columbia College Relay for Life Team and the American Cancer Society.

The Cougars return to action on Friday, October 26th for their final regular season contest. Columbia travels to Park (Mo.) University in Parkville, Missouri for a 5 p.m. contest with the Pirates. Friday's game will ultimately decide where and when the Cougars will play in the American Midwest Conference Postseason Tournament.