Columbia College Women's Soccer Posts Second AMC Win

COLUMBIA -- In their second American Midwest Conference (AMC) game of the season, the Cougar women's soccer team notched a 4-0 victory over Missouri Baptist University. With the win Columbia moves to 3-6-0 on the season and 2-0 in AMC play. The Spartans of Missouri Baptist drops to 4-7-0 overall and 1-1 versus conference opponents.

The first half was quiet for both teams with just two shots-on-goal coming from the Cougar offense. However, it took just three minutes into the second half for Stephanie Hale and Kelly Ross to connect and give the Cougars a 1-0 advantage. It was Hale's third goal and Ross' third assist of the season.

Elise Castellanos scored her second goal of the season in the 84th minute off a penalty kick, giving the Cougars the 2-0 lead. Hale and Ross were able to link together again in the 86th minute for Columbia's third goal. Hale's shot from 20 yards out found the top corner of the goal over an outstretched Spartan keeper.

Rylee Bruhn finished up the scoring with a goal in the 87th minute, her second of the season. Erica Ramirez got the shutout for the Cougars with three saves. Columbia outshot the visitors 19-7 in the contest.

Columbia continues AMC play this weekend when they head to Batesville, Arkansas to face the Scots of Lyon College. Game time is set for Noon on Saturday, September 29th.