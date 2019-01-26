Columbia College Women's Soccer Rank First in AMC

COLUMBIA -The Columbia College women's soccer team took down conference opponent Park University at home Thursday to earn their sixth consecutive win. This victory gives them the impressive record of 11-2-1 (8-1-0 AMC).The Cougars also claimed the first place spot in the American Midwest Conference standings.

Early in the first half the Cougars missed some quick chances to score until Kelly Ross lit up the scoreboard in the 27th minute. Stephanie Hale made it a 2-0 lead with her 12th goal of the season shortly after Ross. Tori Magaletta also got in on the first half action with a goal of her own making the score 3-0 Columbia.

After the break, Ross struck again in the 58th minute. Hale gave the Cougars the 6-0 lead with another scoring pair. Park's Schnell Briscoe saved her squad from the shutout with a goal in the 71st minute, but Columbia's Carlie Howe struck back with her first goal of the night to give the Cougars the final score of 7-1.

The Cougars will look to continue their strong performance next week when they host Lindenwood University-Belleville at 7:00 pm at R. Marvin Owens Soccer Stadium. The game will mark their final home appearance of the regular season.