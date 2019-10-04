Columbia College women's soccer wins against conference team
ST. PETERS - The Columbia College women's soccer team continues to dominate against conference opponents.
The Cougars are now 4-0 in their conference and have an overall record of 7-3 after their 4-0 win against Missouri Baptist University.
Senior Kelsey Mirts started the game off for Columbia when she scored less than five minutes into the game.
The Cougars will be staying home for their Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 1:30 P.M.
