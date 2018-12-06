Columbia College women's volleyball team awarded second in postseason poll

By: Chance Sticklen, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, the NAIA announced that the Columbia Cougars women’s volleyball team has been ranked second in the postseason women’s volleyball coaches’ Top-25 poll of the 2018 season.

The Cougars finished runner-up in the 2018 NAIA Women’s volleyball National Championship.

Columbia College tallied up 42 wins and only suffered five losses this past season. The Cougars also earned the AMC Tournament Champions this fall.

