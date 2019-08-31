Columbia Colleges defeats Bellevue University, 1-0

OMAHA- The Columbia College women's soccer traveled to Omaha, Nebraska to take on Bellevue University in a Wednesday night non-conference showdown.

The Columbia Cougars dominated the first half by keeping possession and getting 12 shots up, and nine on goal. Although, the Cougars were unable to find the back of the net due to superb play by Bellevue's Junior Goalkeeper Sabrina Staufenbiel.

Going into the second half the Cougars continued to attack and be aggressive. This would pay off as in the 65' and Emma Laney assist to Molly Klein would give them a 1-0 lead. Klein's first goal of the year was enough to hold off Bellevue and give Columbia their first win of the year.

Goalie Victoria Heus would pick up the win with one save in goal.

The Cougars will look to build off their first win as they are back Sunday to take on Ottawa University in a non-conference matchup.