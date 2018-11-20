Columbia Commission Decides Listing of Historic House

COLUMBIA - The Sigma Alpha Epsilon house could soon be the first Greek house at MU to be recognized on the National Register of Historic Places.

On the National Park Service website, the National Register of Historic Places is "the official list of the Nation's historic places worthy of preservation." The list is a part of a national program to protect America's archaeological and historical resources.

Columbia's Historic Preservation Commission will decide if they will nominate the house at a 7 p.m meeting Tuesday.

The Historic Preservation Commission listed the fraternity house as a Most Notable Historic Property in 2004.

According to a city commission website, the property has hosted varieties of people over the last 104 years. Some of its functions include a military academy, women's dorm and hotel campground.

Status on the National Register qualifies properties for state and national preservation tax credits for eligible rehabilitation and restoration activities.

Other items on the meeting agenda include:

Discussing application for the 2015 Historic Preservation grant funding opportunity

Discussion of a walking tour of Columbia's brick streets, tentatively scheduled for July 10

Discussion of potential local incentives for historic preservation

The commission will also meet prior to the open meeting to discuss bids on a fall workshop.