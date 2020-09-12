Columbia Commission rejects plan to upgrade ZX gas station, recommend new fire station

COLUMBIA- Plans to knock down the ZX gas station and convenience store at the northeast corner of Providence Road and Locust Street and build a new one didn't meet muster at the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Thursday night.

"My client is looking to upgrade and update the entire lot, both inside and out," Phebe LaMar, the attorney representing the property owner, Midwest Petroleum Co., said.

The new store would offer more dispensed beverages, "brew on demand" coffee, more groceries and food to go and additional automotive products, along with three bays of fuel pumps.

"We're trying to be a service for the people who are either downtown for work, or live there, or just come downtown," LaMar said.

The main obstacle to the plan is Midwest Petroleum's request that it be required to grant only 6 additional feet of right of way along Providence Road rather than the 18 feet the city code requires. The city planning staff recommended the commission deny that request in case the city or the Missouri Department of Transportation ever needs to widen Providence at that intersection. The commission voted 9-0 to do just that, despite LaMar's assertion that the plan submitted is the only realistic way to redevelop the property.

"There is no logistical or realistic way ... to do this project and make the upgrades and updates that will allow for the business if we try to expand the right of way by the full 18 feet requested," LaMar told commissioners. "The lot is too narrow and doesn’t permit doing what we need to do with it if we have to grant that 18 feet."

LaMar also said MoDOT has made a substantial investment to the sidewalks in the area recently. She believes it's unlikely it would expand Providence Road, also known as Highway 163, anytime soon.

Patrick Zenner, development services manager for the city, conceded the difficulty of making decisions on behalf of MoDOT. While it's true there might be no plans to improve Providence now, there's no way to know what the future might hold, he said.