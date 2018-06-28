Columbia community comes together for 38th annual holiday parade

A group of friends watched the parade together.

The KOMU 8 team participated in the parade.

COLUMBIA - The 38th annual holiday parade kicked off with sirens as police cars took the lead.

The parade began at the intersection of Broadway and College Avenue and ended at the parking structure between Fifth and Locust streets.

Parade goers wore Santa hats, Christmas lights and more into show their spirit. The theme was Santa's helpers.

Several organizations also had a Santa theme to their floats.

"We put this fake snow and then we put a lot of decorations inside of it, and there is a gingerbread man that my friends made," said Keaton Wise, a Girl Scout who marched in the parade and built a wagon float.

"If we have the chance, I would," said first time marcher Alice Click of participating next year.

The Columbia Jaycees organized the parade, which typically takes place the third Sunday of November.