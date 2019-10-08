Columbia community gathers to combat violence

COLUMBIA - Friends, family and neighbors came together Sunday afternoon to unite and support one another following a string of homicides in Columbia.

Around 162 people showed up to a block party off of Rice Road and McKee Street. Columbia police shut down a part of Rice Road for the block party. Everyone joined together to share food and voice their opinions about how they wanted to make a safer community.

"We want safety out here man," said Glenn Cobbins, a community activist. "We want our kids to be safe. We do not want to live in fear."

Kendra Jackson-Thornton, a community activist and organizer, said Sunday's event is not meant to stir trouble, but show that people care.

“No matter where you are at in Columbia, this affects all of us and we need to do something," Thornton said.

Community members said this event shows people are concerned and want solutions to the recent string of gun violence.

"We can't expect the police to do everything," said community member Alvin Cobbins. "The community is going to have to do its part because it is a joint effort between everyone."

Columbia Lt. Robert Fox said he worked on several of the homicides in the past month.

"We cannot solve these by ourselves," Fox said. "People are going to have to come forward and work with us and speak up."

Glenn Cobbins said neighborhoods need to start looking out for one another to make a safer community.

"There was a time if something would have happened, the neighbor would look out for the next neighbor," Cobbins said. "I don't care who you are, we need to get together and love one another. That's it."

Multiple events are being planned this month to bring the local community together to curb violence. One of those events includes a meeting at the Second Baptist Church at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18.