Columbia Community Land Trust receives anonymous donation

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Community Land Trust, CCLT, received an anonymous donation of $30,000 to support the creation of permanently affordable homeownership opportunities.

According to a press release from the land trust, the donors "hope that their donation will encourage other community members to contribute to the CCLT."

The donors are a couple from Columbia.

The pandemic has highlighted the importance of permanently affordable housing. Housing markets across the country have experienced a reduction in supply and an increase in appreciation of housing prices, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couples' donation will help the Columbia Community Land Trust's effort to create a sustainable organization dedicated to protecting housing affordability and economic opportunity.