Columbia community leader charged with beating woman

BOONE COUNTY - A former member of the Mayor's Task Force on Community Violence is accused of punching a woman repeatedly, causing her to fall multiple times and break a jaw.

Lorenzo Lawson, 64, is charged with second-degree assault and had an initial arraignment Wednesday in a Boone County courtroom. His bond was set at $6,500, which was posted by Joshua R. Dennison.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said Lawson punched the female victim repeatedly, sending her to the ground, then punched her several more times. A probable cause statement said Lawson landed about ten punches to the women's face.

A witness told deputies that, at one point, Lawson had the victim in a chokehold, although the woman never lost consciousness.

The probable cause statement said, when the woman got to the hospital, a doctor advised her she had a broken jaw and she should consult with a specialist to see if she needed surgery.

Lawson was arrested Nov. 2.

Lawson was the executive director of The Youth Empowerment Zone, but the group said he stepped down last week.