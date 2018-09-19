Columbia Construction Re-Directs Bus Routes

5 years 4 weeks 9 hours ago Thursday, August 22 2013 Aug 22, 2013 Thursday, August 22, 2013 6:36:00 AM CDT August 22, 2013 in News
By: Jonathan Deutsch, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - MoDOT built new barriers early Thursday morning at the Stadium Boulevard and Interstate 70 intersection. 

The barriers divide the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic on Stadium. 

They do not interfere with the flow of traffic on the bridge that crosses over I-70.

At 6 pm Thursday evening, construction will reroute the 103 West bus route. 

The detour route will take buses westbound on Worley Street, then north of the Columbia Mall on Bernadette Drive. The bus will turn around at Fairview Road and drive back to Worley.

The route should return to normal Friday morning.

More News

Grid
List

After 9-month hiatus, search is on for a new education commissioner
After 9-month hiatus, search is on for a new education commissioner
JEFFERSON CITY - After being inactive for nearly a year, the Missouri Board of Education is launching a search for... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 7:06:00 PM CDT September 19, 2018 in News

Lawsuit over Twitter blocking sparks campaign finance controversy
Lawsuit over Twitter blocking sparks campaign finance controversy
COLUMBIA - State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, is changing the way she is fundraising after an ethics complaint and... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 6:17:00 PM CDT September 19, 2018 in News

Husband and wife dead of gunshot wounds in Jefferson City
Husband and wife dead of gunshot wounds in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department was on the scene of a double shooting Wednesday afternoon. Police... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 6:00:00 PM CDT September 19, 2018 in News

South Columbia residents see a spike in car break-ins
South Columbia residents see a spike in car break-ins
COLUMBIA – Some people living in Columbia's southside neighborhoods say thieves, using creative technology, are stealing from cars. Haley... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 5:28:00 PM CDT September 19, 2018 in News

Veteran, former drug addict returns to painting thanks to Welcome Home
Veteran, former drug addict returns to painting thanks to Welcome Home
COLUMBIA - As Welcome Home marks the first anniversary of its new shelter, a once drug-addicted veteran is artfully finding... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 4:19:00 PM CDT September 19, 2018 in News

Survivor reacts to auditor's report on domestic abuse shelters
Survivor reacts to auditor's report on domestic abuse shelters
FULTON- After the State Auditor's report that more local money could go to domestic violence shelters, one survivor reiterated the... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 3:52:00 PM CDT September 19, 2018 in News

Columbia Fire Department works to prevent emergencies in college dorms
Columbia Fire Department works to prevent emergencies in college dorms
COLUMBIA – Wednesday morning firefighters burned a simulated dorm room burn on the MU campus to show students how quickly... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 3:13:00 PM CDT September 19, 2018 in News

Cole County splits with Chamber, strikes deal with private firm
Cole County splits with Chamber, strikes deal with private firm
COLE COUNTY – Cole County ended its economic development contract with the Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday. The... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 2:32:00 PM CDT September 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Hawley blames Democrats, calls Kavanaugh hearings a "circus"
UPDATE: Hawley blames Democrats, calls Kavanaugh hearings a "circus"
MEXICO - Sen. Claire McCaskill has announced she will oppose Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court. McCaskill's... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 2:30:00 PM CDT September 19, 2018 in News

Former top Missouri Democrat sentenced to federal prison
Former top Missouri Democrat sentenced to federal prison
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former prosecutor and chairman of Missouri's Democratic Party has been sentenced to two years and... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 1:55:00 PM CDT September 19, 2018 in Top Stories

Family safe, pet bunny dies in 'suspicious' Columbia kitchen fire
Family safe, pet bunny dies in 'suspicious' Columbia kitchen fire
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department ruled a Wednesday morning fire as suspicious. There were no injuries, but the... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 1:28:00 PM CDT September 19, 2018 in News

Local relief group warns of hurricane relief scammers
Local relief group warns of hurricane relief scammers
COLUMBIA - As rivers are still rising in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, donations are also flooding in. However,... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 1:01:00 PM CDT September 19, 2018 in News

Kansas City man pleads guilty to Pettis county murder
Kansas City man pleads guilty to Pettis county murder
SEDALIA (AP) — A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of another man at a trailer... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 12:51:00 PM CDT September 19, 2018 in Top Stories

Missouri education board launches search for top official
Missouri education board launches search for top official
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The search for Missouri's next top education official has begun. The State Board of Education... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 11:24:10 AM CDT September 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Fulton youth escapees found
UPDATE: Fulton youth escapees found
FULTON - UPDATE: Police have found the two boys who escaped from the Division of Youth Services. Police said... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 10:38:00 AM CDT September 19, 2018 in Top Stories

Boonville community grieves death of student in car crash
Boonville community grieves death of student in car crash
HOWARD COUNTY - Two people are dead and two others injured after a crash on Highway 87 Tuesday afternoon. ... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 9:51:00 AM CDT September 19, 2018 in News

One man dead after Cooper County motorcycle crash
One man dead after Cooper County motorcycle crash
COOPER COUNTY - Anthony Martin died in a crash in Cooper County on Sunday after losing control of his motorcycle.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 6:57:00 AM CDT September 19, 2018 in News

Columbia woman seriously hurt in Lake-area motorcycle crash
Columbia woman seriously hurt in Lake-area motorcycle crash
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Columbia woman was taken to the Lake Regional Hospital on Sunday after a crash involving a... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 6:39:00 AM CDT September 19, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 82°
10pm 81°
11pm 79°
12am 77°