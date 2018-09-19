Columbia Construction Re-Directs Bus Routes

COLUMBIA - MoDOT built new barriers early Thursday morning at the Stadium Boulevard and Interstate 70 intersection.

The barriers divide the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic on Stadium.

They do not interfere with the flow of traffic on the bridge that crosses over I-70.

At 6 pm Thursday evening, construction will reroute the 103 West bus route.

The detour route will take buses westbound on Worley Street, then north of the Columbia Mall on Bernadette Drive. The bus will turn around at Fairview Road and drive back to Worley.

The route should return to normal Friday morning.