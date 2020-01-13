Columbia continues to plow roads and priority routes

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works plow crew continue to work on roads and priority routes in Columbia.

The 22-person crew reported at 7 a.m. on Sunday to continue treating roads. Overnight weather conditions have left some roads slick and covered with ice.

The Missouri Department of Transportation sent out a tweet at approximately 7 a.m. with updated road conditions in mid-Missouri.

While road conditions have improved greatly, overnight freezing may have left some areas slick. Many routes are still showing covered. Use caution when traveling today. Be sure to check the Traveler Information Map before heading out. https://t.co/opw1rHuWdm pic.twitter.com/Z5A0aCIycW — MoDOT (@MoDOT) January 12, 2020

Temperatures are forecasted to rise into the upper 30s later today with another drop in the temperatures later this evening. Monday temperatures are forecasted to be in the 40s throughout the day.

Drivers should continue to use caution on the roads throughout the day and into this evening.