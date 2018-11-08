Columbia Cooling Centers Beat the Heat

So, the Columbia-Boone County Health Department is trying to keep citizens cool. For the first time, local recreation centers and public buildings will serve as cooling centers for residents who don't have air conditioning. The Columbia Public Library and the ARC are just two places to go to beat the heat.

The health department said centers will be available when there is a heat advisory.

"So, every time that is issued by the National Weather Service, according to their criteria, then the cooling centers will be open to the public," said the department's Heather Baer, "and they will be open according to the business hours of that building that it's located in."

Columbia's cooling centers are the public library, health department offices on Worley Street, the Central Missouri Senior Center on I-70 Business Loop, the National Guard Armory, Columbia Parks and Recreation offices in Parkade Plaza, the Columbia Mall and the Arc.