Columbia Cop Arrested

Columbia Police Officer Todd Smith repeatedly sent strange text messages and phonecalls to the victim. He also placed a tracking device in the victims car.

Columbia Police Chief Randy Boehm spoke about the incident last night.

"Todd Smith did in fact own the tracking device that the victim found in her vehicle, and I can't be real specific about what that evidence was, but we did in fact find that evidence," said Boehm. "In addition to that we found some other information that suggested that he may have been the author of some of those notes and letters that she received."

The victim said she and Smith had been in a relationship over the past seven or eight months. And she ended the relationship mid-December.

The Columbia Police are investigating, and Smith is in Boone County jail with a charge of misdemaeanor stalking.