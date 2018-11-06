Columbia Cougars Defeat Rival to Kick Off Season

FAYETTE - A mid-Missouri rivalry renewed early this college basketball season. Longtime rivals Columbia College and Central Methodist met at Puckett Fieldhouse in Fayette.

Coaches Bob Burchard and Jeff Sherman share 54 years of experience in the game. The Columbia Cougars took an early lead in the first half. Guard Derrick Dilworth drove for a strong layup to convert a 3-point play. Jeremy Nolen hit a three for Columbia, followed by Devin Griffin, and All-American honorable mention. Their pair of trey's had the Cougars up 18-9 early.

Central Methodist would fight back to keep the score close. Kaylim Noel hit a three on the next possession to cut the lead to 6. By late in the first half, CMU turned things around and had taken a 40-37 lead. At the end of the half, Griffin to Derrick Dilworth to Patric Massey would give Columbia the points to make it a tie game at 42.

Although the game was a tight race throughout its duration, Columbia College's Jeremy Nolen hit a game-winning buzzer beater shot to defeat Central Methodist 81-79.