Columbia Cougars Volleyball and Soccer in the NAIA Top 25

COLUMBIA - After picking up two victories last week, the Columbia Cougar soccer team pushed its way up the NAIA Top 25 Poll this week, released today by the national office. The Cougars, who are 7-1 on the season, moved from No. 17 to No. 15 in this week's rankings with 341 points.

Columbia's lone loss of the season came against Baker (Kan.) University who is No. 10 in the rankings this week.

After a week going 2-0 over conference opponents, the Columbia Cougar volleyball team retained its spot in the No. 4 position in the NAIA Top 25 Rating. The Cougars are 12-2 in the 2011 season and 6-0 in American Midwest Conference (AMC) play. The Cougars received 587 points this week.

Fellow AMC member Missouri Baptist University moved up three spots to No. 18 this week. The Cougars will face the Spartans on Monday, Oct. 3rd in the Arena of Southwell Complex at 7:00 p.m.

The Cougars return to the hardwood on Saturday, Oct. 1st when they play in their annual alumni match as a part of Family Day/Homecoming. Game time is set for Noon in the Arena of Southwell Complex.