Columbia Cougars Volleyball Team On a Winning Streak

7 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, October 26 2011 Oct 26, 2011 Wednesday, October 26, 2011 9:16:00 PM CDT October 26, 2011 in Sports

COLUMBIA - The Cougar volleyball team recorded its 23rd straight victory of the season Wednesday night over Lindenwood University-Belleville 3-0. Columbia defeated the Lynx by scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-13. The Cougars, ranked No. 3 in the NAIA, improved to 29-2 with tonight's win.

Senior Vesna Trivunovic had 13 kills to lead the attack. Ola Shawky chipped in 10 kills in 15 attempts. Chelsea Browner and Paula Ferreira combined for 29 assists in the match and Aleah Hayes led the match with 11 digs.

The Cougars travel to Fulton on Friday, Oct. 28 to take on William Woods University.

