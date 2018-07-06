Columbia Council Approves Trail Improvements
COLUMBIA - City Council on Monday approved a motion to improve the concrete pathway of the MKT Trail by the Stadium Boulevard underpass.
Currently, the trail in that area collects stagnant water. Improvements will be funded by GetAbout Columbia, and will include reconstructing the pathway to prevent water from just sitting on the pavement. The reconstruction will also lower the incline of the slope leading down to the underpass and create less of sharp turn on the path.
The project, which is estimated by city council to cost $165,000, will create a more durable surface for year-round use and reduce the amount of maintenance for the area.
