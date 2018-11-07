Columbia Council OKs LeMone Extension

Critics wanted more public discussion and input about the costly and controversial project.

"In terms of the process leading up to this, there was a work session that the council had but the public was not allowed to speak at that," said Traci Wilson-Kleecamp, "and then there was one public hearing which was last night."

However, at least one business is pleased to have another entrance and exit for the congested area, where employee traffic can back up as long as an hour in some instances.

"We are under a period of growth with a new line, and we've got a lot of truck traffic, a lot of employee traffic," explained Tony James of Dana Corp. "We're going to be adding some jobs, and this would facilitate the movement and egress of those trucks and employees in and out."

Some residents in other parts of the city complained that the LeMone extension will hurt other street projects.

"I know that St. Charles Road has also been dropped. I don't know where this [the LeMone extension] is going to leave Scott Boulevard and the extension of Chapel Hill," said Deana Walkenbach. "It remains to be seen how much this project actually will cost."

Critics also said extending Stadium Boulevard to link with the LeMone extension could take several years.