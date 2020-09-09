Columbia council to address policing, new health order in meetings

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss community policing, an effort the police department has been experimenting with for a while.

CPD emphasized having good relationships with the community to help fight crime. They also indicated that members of the community have helped with cases by coming forward directly to police.

During the council's regular meeting at 7 p.m., council members are set to ratify the health department's newest health order.

The order from Friday, Aug. 28 requires bars and restaurants serving alcohol to stop serving at 9 p.m. and close all at once at 10 p.m.

The meeting comes after Boone County almost doubled the previous record for new daily cases Saturday with 221, in which 182 of those came from the 18-22 age range.

In the meeting, the CPD said they are breaking down the city's beats, which originally were 8, down to 16.

They are aiming to train officers to become a "total cop."

Lieutenant Hester explained this type of cop "can accomplish long term resolution to problems."

He also said when becoming a "total cop", they have mastered tactics, safety, resource familiarity, investigation, technology and partnership development.

They want to empower officers to act as guardians to the community.

They said they want to let civilian employees and new officers get input on the department itself.