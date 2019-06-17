Columbia Council to discuss hiking trail construction

COLUMBIA - During the Columbia City Council meeting on Monday, it is expected to discuss construction for a hiking trail from Stephens Lake Park through Bluff Dale Drive to East Campus.

The discussed construction is supposed to help create a better bike path.

The severe winter and recent flooding have not been easy for parks and recreation.

Last week, the city announced all trails were dry and now usable.

The city lists more than 40 different trails and paths on the website for the Columbia Parks and Rec department.

One hiker at Stephens Lake Park said she has taken notice of the work done by the city.

"Some parts tend to get waterlogged. Then, you have the sediment, the water. It kind of makes it tricky to walk through and people are trying to dodge it. But, I think they are working on it," said Chinwe Ndubuka.

KOMU also spoke with a family at Stephens Lake Park.

"I like bike racing so that will be cool," said Landin Napolis, a twelve-year-old biking enthusiast.

The city is also expected to discuss improvements on the Hinkson Creek trail later in the meeting.