Columbia councilman: Only 2 percent of cats properly licensed

1 year 11 months 1 week ago Wednesday, January 04 2017 Jan 4, 2017 Wednesday, January 04, 2017 6:13:00 PM CST January 04, 2017 in News
By: Stephanie Sandoval, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA — Data shows cats are less likely to be licensed than dogs. 

According to data from the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, in 2015 (through Oct. 31) 2,914 licenses were sold. Out of 2,914 licenses only 442 cat licenses were sold. 

•In 2013 a total of 3,246 licenses were sold (2,692 dog licenses / 554 cat licenses). 

•In 2014 a total of 3,316 licenses were sold (2,771 dog licenses / 545 cat licenses).

•Through October 31, 2015, a total of 2,914 licenses were sold (2472 dog licenses / 442 cat licenses)

*The license totals include one, two and three-year licenses.  

In Tuesday’s city council meeting, Councilman Ian Thomas brought up cat licenses. He estimated only 2 percent of cats are licensed and only 10 percent of dogs are licensed. 

According to the City of Columbia Code of Ordinances, all cats and dogs over the age of 3 months must be licensed. It also states no person is allowed to keep any unlicensed dog or cat over 3 months of age.  

Thomas is asking the Board of Health to review the current ordinances involving the licensing of pet cats. He wanted to know if there is a value in requiring cat licenses, whether roaming cats should be illegal, and if it is reasonable to force owners to quarantine their pets away from home if they bite someone.

These questions come after a cat owner, Brendon Steenbergen, filed a complaint and said it was unfair his cat, that did not have rabies, faced impoundment for 10 days.

Steenbergen was required by city ordinance to quarantine his cat because it was not licensed. He explained to KOMU 8 News over the phone his friend was watching his cat Betty while on vacation and Betty bit her. He said Betty has a history of biting him at home. 

Steenbergen said he didn’t know cats needed a license. Betty only had her vaccinations, not a license. Because Betty did not have a city license, she did not meet the requirements to be quarantined at home. 

Steenbergen decided to get a license after he was notified Betty needed one. He said animal control wouldn’t accept that because the cat did not have a license prior to the bite. A license that would have cost him $11. 

He said animal control told him he would have to pay “$500 a day or possibly face jail time” if he did not comply. After complying, Steenbergen said he paid $160 for boarding and a rabies examination. 

According to the city of Columbia’s website, in Columbia “any dog or cat which bites, injures, or attacks any person shall be immediately impounded by the Animal Control Division for a period of 10 days.” 

However, there are exceptions to this rule. If a dog or cat has a current rabies vaccination, a city license issued prior to the time of the bite, was not running loose at the time of the bite, does not have a history of biting people, and if the owner agrees to take the animal to a licensed veterinarian 10 days after the bite for a physical then they will not be impounded by the Animal Control Division. An animal must meet all of the requirements in order for it not to be impounded. 

Instead of impoundment, “owners may be allowed to keep the animal at home for the 10 day quarantine period provided the animal has a current rabies vaccination administered by a licensed veterinarian prior to the date of the bite and if there has been no past history of biting or running loose,” according to the city’s website. 

The Boone County Ordinance does not require licenses; however, it does require that all dogs or cats over 3 months of age be vaccinated against rabies by a veterinarian. 

Veterinarian Greg Chapman from Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital and Bird Clinic said he can’t speak for all cat owners, but he said stray dogs without a license usually get picked up more by animal control than cats. 

“Cats, as a stray cat, cause they’re so many outside cats living in Columbia are not picked up typically by animal control. Unless there’s been a bite situation or a nuisance or there’s some type of danger, then they might be picked up then. So I’m gonna assume that most people don’t do it because cats aren’t going to typically be picked up by animal control,” Chapman said. 

Chapman also said typically if people have an outdoor cat, they are more likely to have their cat licensed. Chapman said he believes it’s fair for the person who has been bitten that animals go to the pound or be quarantined. 

“Rabies is fatal, period,” Chapman said. “The end. So it doesn’t matter in some ways whether the cat or dog has been vaccinated for rabies, they need to be observed because not all vaccines are 100 percent, and so they need to be quarantined either at home or an animal care facility. Because that is a contagion that will kill you.”

The Board of Health will take a look at Thomas’ request at its meeting on Jan. 12, 2017. 

 

 

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Missouri man pleads guilty in $2.4M cattle fraud scheme case
Missouri man pleads guilty in $2.4M cattle fraud scheme case
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 57-year-old southwestern Missouri man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a $2.4 million wire fraud... More >>
52 minutes ago Sunday, December 16 2018 Dec 16, 2018 Sunday, December 16, 2018 9:48:54 PM CST December 16, 2018 in News

Police investigating robbery at Virginia Avenue parking garage
Police investigating robbery at Virginia Avenue parking garage
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent out an MU Alert just before 6 p.m. Sunday to warn people about... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, December 16 2018 Dec 16, 2018 Sunday, December 16, 2018 6:45:00 PM CST December 16, 2018 in News

Boone County History and Culture Center holds annual Winter Wonderland
Boone County History and Culture Center holds annual Winter Wonderland
COLUMBIA- From model trains to decorated window panes, there was fun for all ages at the Boone County History and... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, December 16 2018 Dec 16, 2018 Sunday, December 16, 2018 6:12:00 PM CST December 16, 2018 in News

Blind motorcycle rider shows you can always keep doing what you love
Blind motorcycle rider shows you can always keep doing what you love
COLUMBIA – After a life-threatening accident 17 years ago, a Columbia man is proving you never have to give up... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, December 16 2018 Dec 16, 2018 Sunday, December 16, 2018 12:46:00 PM CST December 16, 2018 in Sports

MU football assistant coach arrested
MU football assistant coach arrested
COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri assistant football coach was arrested Saturday on a warrant from Miller County after failing... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, December 16 2018 Dec 16, 2018 Sunday, December 16, 2018 10:12:00 AM CST December 16, 2018 in Sports

UPDATE: Two arrested in Fulton on suspicion of dealing cocaine, meth
UPDATE: Two arrested in Fulton on suspicion of dealing cocaine, meth
FULTON - Two people were arrested on various drug charges Sunday morning. According to a release, Police stopped a... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, December 16 2018 Dec 16, 2018 Sunday, December 16, 2018 7:08:00 AM CST December 16, 2018 in News

Symphony of Toys concert includes holiday music, toy donations
Symphony of Toys concert includes holiday music, toy donations
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Symphony will play holiday music Sunday for the Symphony of Toys concert. Students in the Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 15 2018 Dec 15, 2018 Saturday, December 15, 2018 9:45:00 PM CST December 15, 2018 in News

Radio station works to make community culturally aware
Radio station works to make community culturally aware
COLUMBIA - People gathered at Hickman High School on Saturday to celebrate holidays from several cultures. KOPN Community Radio... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 15 2018 Dec 15, 2018 Saturday, December 15, 2018 9:10:00 PM CST December 15, 2018 in News

Columbia College awards veteran degree posthumously
Columbia College awards veteran degree posthumously
COLUMBIA - Columbia College had a special moment during the graduation ceremony Saturday to honor a student who died in... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 15 2018 Dec 15, 2018 Saturday, December 15, 2018 8:15:00 PM CST December 15, 2018 in News

Jefferson City Diocese adds names to list of clergy accused of abuse
Jefferson City Diocese adds names to list of clergy accused of abuse
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Diocese confirmed Saturday three people were added to its list of clergy accused of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 15 2018 Dec 15, 2018 Saturday, December 15, 2018 7:31:00 PM CST December 15, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Police make arrest in connection to Aspen Heights Parkway shooting
UPDATE: Police make arrest in connection to Aspen Heights Parkway shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police made an arrest in connection to Saturday afternoon's shooting in the 3800 block of Aspen Heights... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 15 2018 Dec 15, 2018 Saturday, December 15, 2018 4:40:00 PM CST December 15, 2018 in News

Missouri State Capitol completes mural restoration project
Missouri State Capitol completes mural restoration project
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Capitol has recently completed an effort to restore and conserve the building's... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 15 2018 Dec 15, 2018 Saturday, December 15, 2018 3:26:00 PM CST December 15, 2018 in News

Boonville Missouri Rocks gets literal with its message of positivity
Boonville Missouri Rocks gets literal with its message of positivity
BOONVILLE - Anyone walking around Boonville might be able to play a game of "I spy" now that painted rocks... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 15 2018 Dec 15, 2018 Saturday, December 15, 2018 10:50:00 AM CST December 15, 2018 in News

Columbia to host MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl for the next five years
Columbia to host MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl for the next five years
COLUMBIA- High school football teams from around the state will travel to Memorial Stadium for the next five years to... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 15 2018 Dec 15, 2018 Saturday, December 15, 2018 9:41:00 AM CST December 15, 2018 in Sports

Trump says Interior Secretary Zinke leaving administration
Trump says Interior Secretary Zinke leaving administration
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke , who's facing federal investigations into his travel, political... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 15 2018 Dec 15, 2018 Saturday, December 15, 2018 8:53:00 AM CST December 15, 2018 in News

Tax credit helps YMCA expansion
Tax credit helps YMCA expansion
ASHLAND - The Southern Boone Area YMCA will build a new 15,714 square-foot facility in the next two years, if... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 15 2018 Dec 15, 2018 Saturday, December 15, 2018 7:48:00 AM CST December 15, 2018 in News

Man shot in Illinois suspected of fleeing to Missouri
Man shot in Illinois suspected of fleeing to Missouri
ALTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a man who is suspected of fleeing to Missouri after officers shot... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 15 2018 Dec 15, 2018 Saturday, December 15, 2018 7:12:00 AM CST December 15, 2018 in News

Ex-coroner, already in prison for theft, convicted again
Ex-coroner, already in prison for theft, convicted again
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A former county official from southeast Missouri already in prison on a conviction of exploiting the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 15 2018 Dec 15, 2018 Saturday, December 15, 2018 7:09:52 AM CST December 15, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 41°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 34°
12am 34°
1am 33°
2am 31°