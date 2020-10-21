COLUMBIA - Former First Ward councilwoman Almeta Crayton was remembered in a drive-by memorial on Wednesday.
Wednesday marked the seventh year anniversary of Crayton's passing.
Friends and members of Almeta Crayton Community Programs organized the drive-by memorial to allow the community to pay respects to her new headstone.
After her death, members of the community along with family and friends had a hard time finding her grave because the family could not afford a headstone. Her grave was temporarily marked by a plastic stake.
"She had her stake at the time, but it was plastic," Executive Director of ACCP, Kentrell Minton said. "Seven years, wear and tear, it blew away."
The organization ACCP started after Crayton passed away to continue her legacy with helping in the community. ACCP was able to raise about $5,000 through a go-fund-me to pay for a headstone and the rest of the money was donated by Minton's businesses.
Minton says that seeing the plastic stake being replaced by an actual headstone means a lot because people are able to find her grave and pay respects to her.
"It means a lot," Minton said. "And it means a lot because of who she is. She deserves this. She deserves for the community to come on and say Almeta we miss you."
Another member of ACCP and close friend of Crayton, Nick Raines is happy to see her get a headstone as well because like Minton, he says she deserves it.
"Everybody should be able to come out and see momma," Raines said. "You know, Almeta was a very important part of this community. She did a lot to froward the growth. So, if you want to come out and pay your respects, you need to know where she is at."
Minton and Raines wants the community to be able to continue to honor Crayton and the legacy she left behind. They both said they want people to remember the fight that she gave the community through her programs.
Crayton's grave is located at Memorial Park Cemetery in plot Q.