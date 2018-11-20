Columbia Couple Wins Lotto, Gives Money to Boss

COLUMBIA - Many dream of winning the lottery and think of all the things they would do with the money.

One Columbia couple thought about what they would do...but it didn't involve a new car, trip to Disney or paying their bills.

Instead, "$20 Thousand Dollar Scratchers" winner Nancy Mathison said she decided to give the entire check to her boss.

Mathison and her fiance Eric Renzelmann said they are giving the money to their boss to help keep the doors open at the Fulton production plant where they both work.