Columbia crews prepare for incoming snow; travel not advised

COLUMBIA - Plow crews are preparing to fight snowfall Saturday night as experts are warning against traveling.

In a news release, a Columbia Public Works spokesperson said a crew of 30 people will begin treating roads at 11 p.m. Saturday.

The release said crews will focus on keeping priority routes clear. A new crew will take over at 7 a.m. Sunday.

KOMU 8 Weathercaster Matt Beckwith said the storm could bring 3-5 inches of snow to Columbia starting around midnight.

He said the bulk of the snow will arrive between 4-8 a.m. Sunday and will slowly push out of the area by late afternoon.

Even though road crews will be out in full force, Beckwith said it's best to stay off the roads.

"During the morning hours, it's a good idea to stay home," he said. "If you do have to go out, allow plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you and allow yourself plenty of extra time to get where you need to go."

He said the snowfall is not the only reason travel is not recommended.

"Winds will be gusting up to 30 mph. That's going to cause the snow to blow around which will reduce visibility as well," Beckwith said.

In its release, Columbia Public Works advised against travel not only because of the snow, but because of the possibility of extreme cold temperatures.