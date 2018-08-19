Columbia CROP Hunger Walk honors local pastor

COLUMBIA - The Annual Columbia CROP (Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty) Hunger Walk on Sunday honored Rev. Cleo Kottwitz.

Kottwitz has fought hunger for more than 50 years through Church World Service (CWS).

Co-Coordinator for the CROP Hunger Walk, Brad Boyd-Kennedy said this year the walk is named after Kottwitz.

The walk, held at Stephens Lake Park for the second time, is a half mile around the lake.

"The walk is to be in solidarity with people all over the world who have to walk many, many miles daily for food and water," Boyd-Kennedy said.

The event is sponsored by CWS. Seventy-five percent of the donations goes to CWS for their global hunger and disaster relief efforts. The rest stays in Columbia and goes to five local charities: Loaves & Fishes Soup Kitchen, Russell Chapel Food Pantry, The Latter House, Feed the Community Program Hosted by Fifth Street Christian and the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture.

"The emphasis is not so much on how much we actually earn, but what the money that's raised can do to help people that need the help," Boyd-Kennedy said.

As of Sunday morning, they have raised just over $6,000.

Boyd-Kennedy hopes this year they will raise more than $20,000 and break Columbia's record set in 2008.