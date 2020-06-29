Columbia curbside recycling pickup on hold this week due to staffing issues

By: Jack Knowlton, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA- Curbside residential recycling collection is on hold in Columbia for the week of June 29 due to staffing issues.

According to a press release, lack of sufficient staffing will prevent the Solid Waste Utility from collecting both trash and recycling. Trash collection and collection of large bulky items will continue, the release said.

Columbia residents are still able to drop off recycling materials at one of these 11 drop-off locations in Columbia.

  • Columbia College Dulany Hall (near 8th Street and Hickman Avenue)
  • Columbia College Wrightman Building (south end of Pannell Street)
  • The Armory (north parking lot at 7th Street and Park Avenue)
  • 10th Street and Cherry Street (south side of the Cherry Street Parking Structure)
  • Home Depot (3215 Clark Lane)
  • Moser’s on Keene (900 North Keene Street)
  • Moser’s Supermarket (705 West Business Loop 70)
  • 3601 South Providence Road (outer road north of Nifong)
  • State Farm Parkway (on Nifong just east of Grindstone)
  • University of Missouri (Bluford Hall on Kentucky Avenue)
  • University of Missouri (Shurz Hall on Ashland Road east of College Avenue)

The release added that trash will still be collected Friday, July 3 despite City offices being closed in observation of Independence Day.

