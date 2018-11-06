Columbia Cuts Some Student Transit

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is putting the brakes on some student transit.

The Columbia City Council denied a proposal by student apartment complexes The Reserve and Campus Lodge to continue privately funding nightly routes to and from campus.

After MU stopped funding the routes after 6 p.m., the student complexes worked with Columbia Transit to create a private contract.

"I thought it was unfortunate for everyone who doesn't have cars on campus because that's when it would be a really big effect," MU sophomore Emily Shelton said. "I personally have a car, so it doesn't affect me as much as others."

The city will continue running the nightly routes, but on a pay-per-ride basis. Students presenting a valid student I.D. will receive a discounted fare of 50 cents. However, students must present exact change.

"I know my friend, Jennifer, has a job on campus that doesn't get out until 11:30 at night and she's having a really hard try- time- trying to find a ride to come home," Shelton said.

The City Council will reevaluate the proposed contract September 19.