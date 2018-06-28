Columbia CVS Plan Gets New Life

COLUMBIA - The city's planning and zoning commission approved a request to consolidate property on East Broadway and Providence Road Thursday. The owner of the space wants to build a CVS pharmacy on the southeast corner of the high-traffic roads.

A site plan has not been created yet for the CVS Pharmacy, but the company is believed to be interested in occupying the future space.

The space is currently made up of several lots. If the proposal is approved, the lots will become one large plot, but the zoning classifications will remain the same. This must happen before a site plan for the CVS is created.

Development Services Manager Pat Zenner said that while the plot was approved, the voting commissioners expressed frustration with the proposal. He said while there was technically nothing wrong with the proposal, if it is approved, the site owner would legally be allowed to develop the space without city council approval.

Zenner said the developer is proceeding as it is entitled to under current zoning classifications.

The Columbia city council denied the owner's request to rezone the site in October, 2013. Thursday's proposal came as a byproduct of the denied rezoning request.

The proposal will be on the Jan. 21 city council agenda.

The council members will vote on the commission's recommendation Feb. 3 meeting.

(Editors note: This article has been edited to correct the use of the word commission instead of city council in the last three paragrahs.)