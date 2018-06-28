Columbia cyclists bike for a good cause

COLUMBIA - The Gateway chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society hosted its 30th anniversary Bike Express Scripts Gateway Getaway Challenge today.

The event drew over 3,000 bikers who chose to take on courses anywhere from 20 to 100 miles. Each cyclist also raised a minimum of 250 dollars.

The event also recognized the individuals in the Columbia community affected by multiple sclerosis.

"When cyclists come across the finish line there are going to be local people living with MS who are either unable to ride, or choose not to ride, and they're cheering people on as they come across the finish line so that the cyclists can really see what they're fundraising, [and] how it's impacting the community," said Hannah Hasselquist of the National MS Society.

According to Hasselquist, the event is not only one of the largest cycling event in the area, but one of the largest in the country.

The Bike Express Scripts Gateway Getaway Challenge continues tomorrow on Oakland Gravel Road in Columbia.