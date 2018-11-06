Columbia declares October Disability Employment Awareness Month

COLUMBIA - City officials declared the month of October Disability Employment Awareness Month at a fundraiser in Stephens Lake Park Saturday afternoon.

Councilman Ian Thomas made the announcement at People First of Boone County's third annual Walk and Roll-a-thon.

Participants walked and moved around the accessible trails that wrap around Stephens Lake Park.

Jeff Johnson, president of People First Boone County, said he was thrilled about the announcement, especially considering the nature of the event.

"Just to bring people together, bring them out, just kind of do great things," he said.

Ben Feuer works for Boone County Family Resources and walked in the event today. He said it's important to bring awareness to the issue of people with disabilities being able to find work.

"I think a lot of people don't realize the potential that a lot people with developmental disabilities have and they have a lot to give to the community," he said.

Feuer said he sees the problem a lot.

"I see a lot of disappointment from our clients when they get rejected just because of their disability," he said. "There's not a lot of awareness in these companies or businesses. They don't realize the full potential they bring and the qualities they have."