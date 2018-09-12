Columbia Democrat to Run for Kelly's House Spot

COLUMBIA - A Columbia Democrat announced Wednesday he will run for a Missouri House seat currently occupied by a Democrat with a long tenure in the General Assembly.

Kip Kendrick will run to represent Missouri House District 45, which is formed by large portions of east-central and north-central Columbia. The seat is currently occupied by Rep. Chris Kelly.

Kelly told KOMU 8 News on Oct. 17 he would not seek re-election because he would have to move from his current home in the 50th district to the 45th district. Kelly also said he would like to read "Pete the Cat" to his granddaughter.

Kendrick currently assists children with developmental disabilties and their families at Boone County Family Resources. Kendrick has held several civic leadership positions in Columbia and has worked for several other organizations.

Kendrick is the current president of the Benton-Stephens Neighborhood Association and has served as chair of the Columbia Neighborhood Leadership Program and has served on the Columbia Environment and Energy Commission.

Kendrick also worked as an Assistant Director of Admissions at Columbia College and as an Employment Advisor at Job Point.

Kendrick wrote in a news release Wednesday that he is excited to receive Kelly's backing for the seat. Kelly wrote Wednesday that it is time to turn over the seat to an "outstanding, energetic and dedicated young man who knows how important state government is to the future of Boone County."

"I have big shoes to fill, but I welcome the challenge," Kendrick said. "Boone County cannot be taken for granted in Jefferson City. I plan to make sure that I carry on that tradition."

Kendrick is a native of Monroe City and is married to Sarah Kendrick.