Columbia Disability Forum Held

The speakers answered questions about everything from affordable housing to transportation especially with the baby boomers moving into retirement age.

"The planning really needs to start now with regard to making our community accessible and truly serve the needs of a large population of persons with disabilities over the next quarter century," Homer Page, Columbia Disabilities Commission Chairperson, said.

Page said it's important for people with disabilities to be involved in the political process and Wednesday's forum was one way to do that.