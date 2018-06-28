Columbia discusses potential home subdivision

COLUMBIA - If a new subdivision is built it could expand Columbia's city limits. Several homeowners in the North Highway PP area came to Columbia's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting this evening to discuss the potential new subdivision.

JR2 Development submitted a 76-home layout plan named "Fox Creek Subdivision". The subdivision, if built, would be addressed 3891 North Highway PP. The developer wants to annex the land into Columbia city limits.

"We are targeting what I call starter family dwellings, those are for families looking to build a new home not an existing home. We are talking about homes that are 1,400-1,700 square feet and $150,000 to $195,000 in project cost," JR2 Development President Jim Krogman said.

Concerns brought up by neighboring homeowners were increased traffic, disruption to wildlife, low-income housing and loss of trees.

Krogman said his goal is to have all 76 homes LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified to make them more energy efficient.

"Fox Creek will likely have solar street lighting. There's none in town, and it is used around the country and around the world," Krogman said.

Kennan Simon, a project engineer for McClure Engineering, said the layout for the subdivision includes a city park, shelter and exercise-walking path.

The commission will consider the layout plan and make the final recommendations to the city council on October 6. Steve MacIntyre with the Community Development Department said the city council will decide on whether to approve the subdivision or not on November 21.