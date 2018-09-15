Columbia Divided 50/50 on Trash Cans

COLUMBIA - Results from a trash survey conducted by the City of Columbia were published Monday. Residents are split on whether the city should move to trash cans or keep the current bag system.

Almost half those surveyed 905 people (49.5 percent) want to switch to trash carts. 922 people (50.5 percent) of those surveyed prefer to keep the current system. Opinions are split almost exactly down the middle with only 17 people out of more than 1,800 responses in favor of the current system.

Survey respondents cite similar reasons why they either want or don't want trash cans. Both sides say appearance is an issue. Those in favor of the trash cans like the look of organized cans with the trash hidden inside. Those in favor of the current system don't like the idea of trash cans sitting outsite houses all day until they are removed by owners.

Those in favor of the cans say they want trash cans to keep animals out of their garbage. Those in favor of the bags say switching to trash cans picked up by robotic arm on trucks means job losses for the current employees who put the trash in the truck by hand. There are 1,143 different responses explaining why people either want or don't want the cans.

The survey was open from August 1- September 2, 2011. During that time frame 1,872 responded to the survey. The City Council will discuss the results in the future, but the date for that discussion has not been set.

To look through the results of the survey for yourself and read comments on why people want or don't want the trash cans look through the PDF below.

