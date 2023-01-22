COLUMBIA - The winter's cold marks a spike in need for local dog rescues and shelters. For Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, now is an especially critical time.
Alongside winter weather bringing in more dogs, Central Missouri Humane Society has been closed since January 6, and that extension will continue until January 28.
Unchained Melodies is a volunteer dog rescue that specifically takes in chained, penned, neglected and abused dogs. The volunteer dog rescue has multiple volunteers tending to anywhere between 30 and 50 dogs three times a day.
Melody Whitworth, the director of Unchained Melodies, says Central Missouri Humane Society's closure has pushed even more demand onto other local rescues and shelters. "Everybody is coming to us," Whitworth said.
CMHS has been closed due to a rise of Canine Upper Respiratory Infections, specifically canine pneumovirus, according to CMHS's website. This closure combined with increased need for dog rescues in the winter means volunteer rescues like Unchained Melodies need all the help they can get.
"There seems to be an epidemic almost of people relinquishing their animals," Whitworth said.
Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue uses volunteer foster homes to keep dogs out of kennels when possible, but a limited number of volunteers makes that difficult to maintain.
Emma Keeven is a volunteer with Unchained Melodies. She's been volunteering there for about a year. During her time volunteering, she said there's always been an influx in dogs coming in and volunteers are especially necessary.
"That's why we need these volunteers," Keeven said. "We need these homes for these dogs to go into, or else we can't take any more dogs in."
On Sunday, Unchained Melodies had their pajama party, an event to showcase their dogs and give people interested in adoption a chance to see the dogs in person and how they interact with other dogs.
Many of the event's volunteers had been trained only a few days prior. Keeven said those volunteers make a big difference on event days, but they're still necessary day-to-day.
"We're here three times a day every single day walking those dogs," Keeven said.
Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue has a volunteer application at this link.