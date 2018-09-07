Columbia Downtown Leadership Council Holds EEZ Meeting Tuesday

COLUMBIA - Residents can come ready with questions to ask at the Enhanced Enterprise Zones (EEZ) informational session Tuesday at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at city hall. The Columbia Downtown Leadership Council is hosting the meeting and will have guest speaker Carol Shoemaker talk to attendees. Shoemaker is an EEZ program coordinator.

Currently Columbia does not have EEZ representation, but other Missouri communities such as Rolla and Springfield participate in the program.

Talks about bringing EEZ to Columbia have been preliminary. This is only the second meeting the group will have in Columbia.

If brought to Columbia, the program would allow for a new manufacturing business to apply for a tax credit, with the ultimate goal of creating jobs.