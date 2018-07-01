Columbia Earth Day Festival Encourages Sustainability

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Earth Day Coalition held their 24th annual Earth Day street festival in Columbia on Sunday.

The street festival brought many local businesses and organizations to 8th and Elm street in Columbia. Festival goers had the opportunity to talk to local organizations in order to get tips on how to live a sustainable life in Columbia.

Festival organizer and director of mid-Missouri Peaceworks, Mark Haim, said the festival brings out a wide variety of people for a common cause,

"We're all here to promote sustainability and find ways to live a green life. We have to do these things not only for us but for our kids and our grandkids," said Haim.

One festival goer, Rebecca Scott, said she brings her kids every year.

"I like to bring my kids out here, it promotes education about sustainability and this is something that they need to know especially for the years to come," said Scott.

The Columbia Earth Day Coalition works to improve on challenges that are brought forth every Earth Day and bring them to the Columbia area. Organizers expected at least 1,000 people to attend Sunday's event.

Event organizers have already began the planning process for the 25th annual street festival.