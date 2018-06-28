Columbia Earth Day Festival Postponed

COLUMBIA - The Earth Day Coalition announced Saturday that the Columbia Area Earth Day Festival will be postponed until Sunday, May 4 due to predicted weather conditions. The festival was previously scheduled for this Sunday, April 27.

"With a 90 percent precipitation probability, and the prospect of dangerous thunderstorms, organizers have deemed it prudent to postpone the festival," Festival Coordinator Laura Wacker said. "We hope that the weather next Sunday will be more conducive to a large outdoor gathering like this."

Organizations, agencies and businesses signed up for more than 220 booths at this year's festival. The festival organizers said they hope most, if not all, will able to participate on the new date. Booth registration re-opened for groups that did not sign up for the prior deadline.

"We are also seeking volunteers for the rain date," Wacker said. "As some of those who planned to help this weekend will not be available next."

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the Earth Day Coalition by calling 573-875-0539 or e-mailing coordinator@columbiaearthday.org.

There is more information by clicking here.