Columbia economy hit by uncertainty of the 2021 school year

COLUMBIA - The 2021 school year, including the upcoming Mizzou football season, comes with many uncertainties; one being the Columbia economy.

In a recent study done by SmartAsset, a financial technology company based in New York City, Columbia is one of the top 25 college towns that may be most impacted by the pandemic.

Columbia being the 25th out of the 95 campuses that were analyzed for the study.

As of now, the city is expecting a 10% decrease in sales tax revenue. Sales tax revenue accounts for 27% of all general revenue in the city.

While the higher education institutions in Columbia all plan on returning to in-person classes in the fall, the economy may still be affected.

“Just like any other travel market were just having to adjust and adapt”, said Megan McConachie, strategic communications manager for the Columbia Visitors Bureau.

McConachie discussed the importance of the hospitality industry in Columbia. The Visitors Bureau is working with hotels to ensure parents feel comfortable visiting their students.

Many of the businesses in Columbia are reliant upon guest coming for home football games.

Tiger Spirit owner, Steve Dillard, says with the uncertainty of football season they don’t know how much merchandise to purchase.

“We're not really sure what to expect this fall. Everything is up in the air”, said Dillard. “Game days are our biggest days”.

The University and the SEC have not yet announced if they will be allowing fans in the stands for the upcoming fall season.

Parents can attend the UM System and Mizzou leadership virtual town hall tomorrow at 4PM where they will work to address comments and concerns.