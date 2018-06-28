Columbia Electric Manufacturer to Eliminate 70 Jobs

COLUMBIA - Schneider Electric confirmed Wednesday it will eliminate approximately 70 positions at its Columbia location by the end of 2013. The company said it it will move some of its low voltage breaker manufacturing lines from Columbia to its factory in Tlaxcala, Mexico, while also transferring some manufacturing from its facility in Cedar Rapids, Ia. to the Columbia facility.

The company said the moves are necessary to enhance its competitive position, reduce costs, and streamline its manufacturing footprint.

Schneider Electric is the former Square D company and employs about 335 people at the Columbia facility, which opened in 1978. The Columbia facility will now become the company's late adaption center for all low circuit breaker manufacturing. These products are used in commercial and industrial buildings across North America.

Schneider Electric said it will provide full assistance to employees affected by this decision, which includes severance pay, benefits, and outplacement services.